Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump after Washington's envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow for talks earlier in the day.



"I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump's representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow," Zelensky posted on social media.



"European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support," he added, without saying which leaders took part in the call.



AFP