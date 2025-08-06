Zelensky says spoke with Trump after US envoy's Moscow visit

World News
06-08-2025 | 14:44
High views
Zelensky says spoke with Trump after US envoy&#39;s Moscow visit
Zelensky says spoke with Trump after US envoy's Moscow visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump after Washington's envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow for talks earlier in the day.

"I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump's representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow," Zelensky posted on social media.

"European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support," he added, without saying which leaders took part in the call.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

President

Volodymyr Zelensky

Donald Trump

Washington's

Steve Witkoff

