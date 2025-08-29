News
EU's Kallas says next '30 days' key to find solution on Iran nuclear program
29-08-2025 | 03:06
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday the coming weeks offered an "opportunity" to hammer out a diplomatic solution on Iran's nuclear program, after European powers triggered a 30-day deadline for sanctions to come back into force.
"We are entering a new phase with these 30 days that is now giving us also the opportunity to really find diplomatic ways to find a solution," Kallas told journalists.
AFP
