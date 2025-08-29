EU's Kallas says next '30 days' key to find solution on Iran nuclear program

29-08-2025 | 03:06
EU&#39;s Kallas says next &#39;30 days&#39; key to find solution on Iran nuclear program
EU's Kallas says next '30 days' key to find solution on Iran nuclear program

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday the coming weeks offered an "opportunity" to hammer out a diplomatic solution on Iran's nuclear program, after European powers triggered a 30-day deadline for sanctions to come back into force.

"We are entering a new phase with these 30 days that is now giving us also the opportunity to really find diplomatic ways to find a solution," Kallas told journalists.



