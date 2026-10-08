US tells citizens to 'exercise heightened vigilance' after Riyadh airport attacks

The United States urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia to "exercise heightened vigilance" Thursday following Houthi attacks targeting Riyadh's airport, which U.S. government employees now need special authorization to use.



"The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as of October 8 and reminds all U.S. citizens to exercise heightened vigilance," the State Department's consular affairs arm said on X, adding that "U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia now require special authorization" to use the transit hub.



AFP



