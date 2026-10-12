One killed in explosion that hit north Israel school trip: Defense minister

Middle East News
12-10-2026 | 10:17
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One killed in explosion that hit north Israel school trip: Defense minister
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One killed in explosion that hit north Israel school trip: Defense minister

A boy was killed in an explosion that injured around 19 others during a school trip in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"I share in the heavy grief of the family of the boy who was killed in the explosion during the trip near the northern border, and I wish a swift and full recovery to all the injured," Katz posted on X, adding that the incident was being investigated.



AFP
 

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