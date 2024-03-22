Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22 | 13:29
High views
Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid
Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli officials remain cautiously optimistic about progress in the prisoner exchange deal as Mossad Chief David Barnea departs for discussions in Qatar.

Amidst talks of potential improvements within two weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv focused on the Rafah operation and Netanyahu's insistence on its execution with potential alternatives to be discussed by two Israeli delegations in Washington next week.

Netanyahu expressed flexibility regarding the expansion of aid deliveries.

However, concerns arise among Israelis as Barnea heads to Doha, fearing negotiation complexities regarding ceasefire terms and Hamas' insistence on releasing what Israel terms "heavily-weighted" Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, the demand for the return of residents to Gaza's northern areas is perceived as a less intricate issue that could potentially facilitate a partial resolution, ensuring the return of women and children.

In an attempt to soften stances toward Washington, Israeli officials have devised a plan to guarantee the transfer of large quantities of humanitarian aid by establishing multiple maritime corridors alongside truck access.

Nevertheless, the post-war scenario remains complex due to Netanyahu's steadfast refusal to grant the Palestinian Authority a role in Gaza's administration.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Talks

Israeli

Prisoner

Exchange

Deal

Humanitarian

Aid

Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
