Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes

28-03-2025 | 13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
3min
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

In the most serious escalation between Lebanon and Israel since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, claiming to target Hezbollah facilities.  

The strike on Beirut followed Israeli air raids and artillery shelling on Marjayoun, Jezzine, Tyre, and Nabatieh, leaving several casualties. In Khiam, Israeli forces used phosphorus shells for the first time since the ceasefire began.  

Israel justified the attacks by citing two rockets allegedly launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. 

According to the Israeli military, one was intercepted while the other landed in Lebanon. This marks the second such incident since last Saturday, when three rockets were fired toward Metula. The Lebanese army has not identified the perpetrators, only stating that the launchers were rudimentary. 

On Friday, security sources traced the origin of two rockets to Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in Nabatieh, but Israeli bombardment prevented further investigation.  

For the second time, the Israeli army placed full responsibility on the Lebanese government. 

Hezbollah sources denied involvement in the rocket launches, while senior political and security officials suggested that Israel itself could be the primary beneficiary of the escalation. They pointed to the possibility of Israeli operatives inside Lebanon provoking hostilities to justify an expansion of war.  

Observers have questioned Israel's response, noting that if Hezbollah were indeed responsible for the attacks, the Israeli military would likely have targeted the launchers directly and issued statements identifying the perpetrators, as it did throughout the recent conflict.  

Some analysts believe Hezbollah, currently focused on rebuilding its forces, has no interest in further destabilizing Lebanon. Others argue that Lebanon remains a bargaining chip in broader regional tensions involving Iran.  

Amid the growing hostilities, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for intensified efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for the rocket fire. He reiterated the need to complete measures ensuring that all weapons remain under state control.  

Presiding over a high-level security meeting, Salam reaffirmed Lebanon's full commitment to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 and emphasized that the Lebanese Army alone is responsible for securing the country's borders.  

As Israeli strikes continue and the fragile ceasefire teeters, Lebanese civilians are once again bearing the brunt of the war—either by losing their lives or being forced to flee their homes.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Fragile

Ceasefire

Breaking

Israel

Lebanon

Rocket

Attacks

Airstrikes

