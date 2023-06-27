News
Unicorn social app IRL to shut down after admitting 95 percent of its users were fake
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27 | 05:04
Unicorn social app IRL to shut down after admitting 95 percent of its users were fake
Ironically, the social app IRL's users do not exist in real life.
An internal investigation by IRL's board of directors found that 95 percent of the app's reported 20 million users were "automated or from bots," The Information first reported. So, after raising more than $200 million in venture capital, IRL is shutting down.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/26/irl-shut-down-fake-users/
Variety and Tech
Unicorn
Social
App
IRL
In Real Life
Shut Down
After
Admitting
95 Percent
Users
Fake
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
Previous
