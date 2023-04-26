Lookout sells its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure and goes all-in on the enterprise

2023-04-26 | 07:01
Lookout sells its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure and goes all-in on the enterprise
Lookout sells its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure and goes all-in on the enterprise

Lookout’s long-running transition to becoming an enterprise security company is all but complete, revealing today that it’s selling its consumer mobile security business to Finland’s F-Secure. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded out of Boston in 2009, Lookout originally started out as a consumer-focused smartphone security and data backup business, garnering millions of users and hundreds of millions in funding from esteemed investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, Greylock, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Telekom, and Jeff Bezos.

Over the past 10 years, Lookout has gradually extended its reach into the business realm, notching up enterprise partnerships with technology giants such as Samsung along the way. A couple of years back, Lookout went most of the way toward cementing its B2B credentials when it snapped up cloud-native cybersecurity startup CipherCloud, a company focused on the growing secure access service edge (SASE) security segment.
 

