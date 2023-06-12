News
Biden to undergo root canal at White House
World News
2023-06-12 | 13:20
Biden to undergo root canal at White House
President Joe Biden will undergo a dental root canal at the White House on Monday, his doctor said, prompting the abrupt postponement of a meeting with NATO's chief to discuss Ukraine.
The meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as a diplomatic reception later, "will be rescheduled for tomorrow," the White House said.
Biden was to undergo a root canal on one of his lower teeth.
Biden's physician Kevin C. O'Connor said in a statement that the president -- at 80 the oldest person ever in the office -- was "experiencing further discomfort" from a partially treated premolar tooth in his lower right jaw.
The White House press office said Biden will "undergo a root canal this morning at the White House."
The press office said Biden "will not be put under anesthesia and the 25th amendment will not be invoked," meaning he will remain conscious and able to perform his duties, without having to give temporary presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Although the doctor's letter did not indicate any danger to the health of Biden, the procedure appeared to be unplanned, because the president canceled a third scheduled appearance at an event celebrating university athletes less than an hour before it started.
Biden's health is under minute scrutiny as he runs for a second term in 2024. He would be 86 by the time he left office if he wins re-election.
According to O'Connor, Biden first experienced pain in the tooth on Sunday and was examined by a team from the Walter Reed presidential hospital sent to the White House.
The team "was able to perform an examination, to include X-rays, in the White House Dental Operatory. They determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate. Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow up in the near future," O'Connor wrote.
The doctor said Biden "tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications."
That procedure was not made public until Monday -- along with the announcement that Biden was having the rest of his root canal and scrapping all public events.
AFP
