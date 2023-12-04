Iran and Cuba seek strengthening ties to confront US sanctions

2023-12-04
Iran and Cuba seek strengthening ties to confront US sanctions
Iran and Cuba seek strengthening ties to confront US sanctions

Iran and Cuba pledged on Monday to strengthen their relations and stand together against the sanctions imposed on them by the United States.

