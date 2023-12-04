News
Former US ambassador charged with spying for Cuba
World News
2023-12-04 | 12:33
Former US ambassador charged with spying for Cuba
A former US ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council has been charged with spying for Cuba for 40 years, the Justice Department announced Monday.
The charges against Victor Manuel Rocha “expose one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement explaining the charges.
AFP
World News
US
Ambassador
Charges
Spy
Cuba
Victor Manuel Rocha
