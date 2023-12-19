UK warns of deteriorating security in Red Sea

World News
2023-12-19 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK warns of deteriorating security in Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK warns of deteriorating security in Red Sea

Britain warned that the security situation in the Red Sea was deteriorating and ballistic missile and drone attacks were an increased threat, as it agreed for a Royal Navy Destroyer to join a US-led operation to safeguard commerce in the region.

The United States said earlier on Tuesday it was setting up a task force of ships to protect shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, key trading routes, to protect shipping from the rising number of attacks launched by Houthis in Yemen.


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

UK

Security

Red Sea

Yemen

Houthis

LBCI Next
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:52

Houthis: We may launch attacks in the Red Sea every 12 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-18

Houthis adopt attack on Norwegian vessel in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-15

Pope Francis regrets the death of thousands of children in the 'vortex of violence' in Gaza, Ukraine, and Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:58

UK Foreign Secretary urges Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
09:52

Poland condemns 14 foreigners on charges of spying for Moscow: Court

LBCI
World News
07:23

David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’

LBCI
World News
06:02

France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-10

Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Middle East News
08:34

UNICEF: Gaza is "the most dangerous place in the world" for children

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Le Drian to return to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More