News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK warns of deteriorating security in Red Sea
World News
2023-12-19 | 07:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK warns of deteriorating security in Red Sea
Britain warned that the security situation in the Red Sea was deteriorating and ballistic missile and drone attacks were an increased threat, as it agreed for a Royal Navy Destroyer to join a US-led operation to safeguard commerce in the region.
The United States said earlier on Tuesday it was setting up a task force of ships to protect shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, key trading routes, to protect shipping from the rising number of attacks launched by Houthis in Yemen.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
UK
Security
Red Sea
Yemen
Houthis
Next
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:52
Houthis: We may launch attacks in the Red Sea every 12 hours
Middle East News
06:52
Houthis: We may launch attacks in the Red Sea every 12 hours
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Houthis adopt attack on Norwegian vessel in Red Sea
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Houthis adopt attack on Norwegian vessel in Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-15
Pope Francis regrets the death of thousands of children in the 'vortex of violence' in Gaza, Ukraine, and Yemen
World News
2023-12-15
Pope Francis regrets the death of thousands of children in the 'vortex of violence' in Gaza, Ukraine, and Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:58
UK Foreign Secretary urges Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza Strip
World News
10:58
UK Foreign Secretary urges Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza Strip
0
World News
09:52
Poland condemns 14 foreigners on charges of spying for Moscow: Court
World News
09:52
Poland condemns 14 foreigners on charges of spying for Moscow: Court
0
World News
07:23
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
World News
07:23
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
0
World News
06:02
France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers
World News
06:02
France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:35
Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages
Middle East News
09:35
Israeli president floats second Gaza truce for recovering hostages
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-10
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-10
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
0
Middle East News
08:34
UNICEF: Gaza is "the most dangerous place in the world" for children
Middle East News
08:34
UNICEF: Gaza is "the most dangerous place in the world" for children
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
2
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
3
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
4
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
5
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
6
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
7
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Lebanon News
04:44
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More