Death toll in Ukraine rises to at least 39 after Russian airstrikes

2023-12-30 | 08:27
Death toll in Ukraine rises to at least 39 after Russian airstrikes
Death toll in Ukraine rises to at least 39 after Russian airstrikes

At least 39 people were killed in the intense strikes carried out by Russia on Friday in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, as per a new toll announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday. 

The Ukrainian president wrote on social media, "Currently, we have 39 casualties, unfortunately," extending his condolences to their families.
 

