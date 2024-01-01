News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
New Year's Eve shows
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks
World News
2024-01-01 | 08:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks
British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday that Britain is "prepared to take direct action" against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who are attacking ships in the Red Sea.
London's warnings come as tension escalates in this vital shipping passage, with US helicopters firing on Houthi boats that attacked a container ship in the southern Red Sea on Sunday.
The Houthis have launched drone and missile attacks on ships passing through this passage, which handles 12 percent of global trade, stating that they are carrying out these attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Hours after the recent incident, Shapps stated that Britain may intensify its military interventions. A British destroyer had previously downed a suspected Houthi drone in the Red Sea in mid-December.
Shapps wrote in The Daily Telegraph, "We are ready to take direct action and will not hesitate to take additional measures to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."
He added that the Houthis "must understand well: we are committed to holding accountable the malicious parties responsible for unlawful attacks and seizures."
Shapps described the situation in the region as a "test for the international community" with potential repercussions on other waterways that could become the focus of conflict.
He continued, "If we do not safeguard the Red Sea, it may encourage those seeking to threaten other areas, including the South China Sea and the Crimean Peninsula."
The Daily Telegraph reported that London is coordinating plans with Washington for possible military strikes against the Houthis, and a joint statement recently warned the rebels to stop their attacks.
Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, about tensions in the Red Sea.
He stated on social media, "I made it clear that Iran bears responsibility for preventing these attacks," pointing to Tehran's "long-term support" for the Houthis.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
UK
Britain
Red Sea
Houthis
Grant Shapps
Defense Minister
Attacks
Ships
Next
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
White House: Recent economic data shows ‘real momentum’ in 2024
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-04
Britain condemns attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-04
Britain condemns attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-31
Britain: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Britain: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-19
US launches Red Sea force as ships reroute to avoid attacks
World News
2023-12-19
US launches Red Sea force as ships reroute to avoid attacks
0
Middle East News
2023-12-19
Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted
Middle East News
2023-12-19
Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:38
Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots
World News
09:38
Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots
0
World News
06:52
Ukraine says foiled 'record' number of drone attacks on New Year's Eve
World News
06:52
Ukraine says foiled 'record' number of drone attacks on New Year's Eve
0
World News
05:33
Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East
World News
05:33
Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East
0
World News
05:04
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
World News
05:04
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-02
Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership
Press Highlights
2023-12-02
Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Islamic Jihad representative to LBCI: Zionist enemy poses a threat, but we aim to protect Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Islamic Jihad representative to LBCI: Zionist enemy poses a threat, but we aim to protect Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-20
MP Atieh to LBCI: Berri was responsive to the issue of appointments, and he set a timeframe
Lebanon News
2023-11-20
MP Atieh to LBCI: Berri was responsive to the issue of appointments, and he set a timeframe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:35
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Lebanon News
10:35
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
2
Lebanon News
12:54
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:54
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
3
Middle East News
07:01
Iranian warship enters the Red Sea
Middle East News
07:01
Iranian warship enters the Red Sea
4
Middle East News
08:15
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
08:15
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
5
World News
05:04
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
World News
05:04
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
6
Middle East News
06:13
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase
Middle East News
06:13
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase
7
World News
08:05
UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks
World News
08:05
UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks
8
World News
05:33
Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East
World News
05:33
Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More