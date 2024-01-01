UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday that Britain is "prepared to take direct action" against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who are attacking ships in the Red Sea.



London's warnings come as tension escalates in this vital shipping passage, with US helicopters firing on Houthi boats that attacked a container ship in the southern Red Sea on Sunday.



The Houthis have launched drone and missile attacks on ships passing through this passage, which handles 12 percent of global trade, stating that they are carrying out these attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



Hours after the recent incident, Shapps stated that Britain may intensify its military interventions. A British destroyer had previously downed a suspected Houthi drone in the Red Sea in mid-December.



Shapps wrote in The Daily Telegraph, "We are ready to take direct action and will not hesitate to take additional measures to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."



He added that the Houthis "must understand well: we are committed to holding accountable the malicious parties responsible for unlawful attacks and seizures."



Shapps described the situation in the region as a "test for the international community" with potential repercussions on other waterways that could become the focus of conflict.



He continued, "If we do not safeguard the Red Sea, it may encourage those seeking to threaten other areas, including the South China Sea and the Crimean Peninsula."



The Daily Telegraph reported that London is coordinating plans with Washington for possible military strikes against the Houthis, and a joint statement recently warned the rebels to stop their attacks.



Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, about tensions in the Red Sea.



He stated on social media, "I made it clear that Iran bears responsibility for preventing these attacks," pointing to Tehran's "long-term support" for the Houthis.



AFP