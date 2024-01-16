Sudan reports suspending contact with IGAD mediation group

2024-01-16 | 09:10
Sudan reports suspending contact with IGAD mediation group
Sudan reports suspending contact with IGAD mediation group

Sudan has suspended its dealings with IGAD, a grouping of East African nations that has sought to mediate between the army and the rival paramilitary force that has been fighting it for months, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

IGAD had offered to mediate between the heads of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Forces (RSF), including hosting a meeting - to which both men had agreed.

