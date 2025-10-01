US government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach deal

World News
01-10-2025 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach deal

The U.S. government began shutting down on Wednesday after lawmakers and President Donald Trump failed to break a budget impasse during acrimonious talks that hinged on Democratic demands for health care funding.

Republicans and Democrats immediately blamed each other for the deadlock that will impact hundreds of thousands of government workers and the millions of Americans who use the services they provide.

The shutdown, which will stop work at multiple federal departments and agencies, comes as deep partisan divisions in Washington have raised fears over the length and consequences of the halt.

Trump threatened to punish Democrats and their voters by targeting progressive priorities and forcing mass public sector job cuts during the first stoppage since the one during his previous term.

"So we'd be laying off a lot of people who are going to be very affected. And they're Democrats, they're going to be Democrats," Trump told reporters, adding a "lot of good can come down from shutdowns."

Multiple U.S. embassies announced on X that their accounts would only be updated with "urgent safety and security information," while NASA said it was "CLOSED due to a lapse in Government funding."

Government operations began grinding to a halt at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) Wednesday, after a frenetic but ultimately failed bid in the Senate to rubber-stamp a short-term funding resolution already approved by the House of Representatives.

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that "Trump and Republicans have now shut down the federal government because they do not want to protect the health care of the American people."

"Democrats remain ready to find a bipartisan path forward to reopen the government," but will need a "credible partner," said the statement published just after the deadline passed.

The shutdown will not affect vital functions like the Postal Service, the military, and welfare programs like Social Security and food stamps.

But up to 750,000 workers could be sent home each day and would not be paid until the shutdown was over, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

This is the first shutdown since the longest one in U.S. history -- lasting 35 days -- that began almost seven years ago during Trump's previous term.

Hopes of a compromise had been hanging by a thread since Monday, when a last-gasp meeting at the White House yielded no progress.

The gridlocked Congress regularly runs into deadlines to agree on spending plans, and the negotiations are invariably fraught. But Congress usually avoids them, ending in shutdowns.

Democrats, in the minority in both chambers of Congress, have been seeking to flex their rare leverage over the federal government eight months into Trump's second presidency, that has seen entire government agencies dismantled.

AFP

World News

United States

Government

Lawmakers

Donald Trump

Budget

Republicans

Democrats

Congress

LBCI Next
Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-17

Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act

LBCI
World News
2025-08-19

Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-08-16

Trump says now 'up to President Zelensky' to reach Ukraine deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-27

UN sanctions on Iran loom after vote to delay fails

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:55

Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb threat: Munich mayor

LBCI
World News
09:34

Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet

LBCI
World News
09:24

Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media

LBCI
World News
09:03

Dead Munich suspect carried explosives in backpack: Police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
World News
09:01

US government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

With no quorum, Lebanon’s parliament leaves elections hanging—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More