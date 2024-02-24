Pope Francis cancels Saturday meetings due to mild flu

2024-02-24 | 05:48
Pope Francis cancels Saturday meetings due to mild flu
Pope Francis cancels Saturday meetings due to mild flu

Pope Francis canceled his meetings on Saturday because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.

The 87-year-old pontiff holds regular audiences with Vatican officials on Saturdays and private meetings.

The pope has suffered repeated health problems in recent months and was forced to cancel a planned trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai in December because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

Reuters

