The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House

The White House announced on Tuesday that the United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine, after French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending Western forces.



National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson stated in a release, "President Biden has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine."



She affirmed that Biden believes the "path to victory" is for Congress to approve pending military assistance "so Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves" against the Russian invasion.



AFP