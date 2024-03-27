Israel tells White House it wants to reschedule canceled Rafah meeting, NBC reports

2024-03-27 | 12:46
Israel tells White House it wants to reschedule canceled Rafah meeting, NBC reports
Israel tells White House it wants to reschedule canceled Rafah meeting, NBC reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has told the White House it wants to reschedule a canceled meeting on a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, NBC reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

Netanyahu said on Monday he would not send the delegation after the US refrained from vetoing a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. This, he said, was a "clear retreat" from the previous US position.

NBC said senior US administration officials were working with Israel to find a date for a meeting.

The White House said last week it intended to share with Israeli officials alternatives for eliminating the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza without a ground offensive in Rafah that Washington says would be a "disaster."

Reuters
 

