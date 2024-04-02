Trapped vessels start moving out after Baltimore Bridge collapse

World News
2024-04-02 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trapped vessels start moving out after Baltimore Bridge collapse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Trapped vessels start moving out after Baltimore Bridge collapse

The Port of Baltimore opened a temporary channel on Monday, freeing some tugs and barges that had been trapped by last week's bridge collapse, but officials said wider restoration of commercial shipping remained frustrated by unyielding conditions.

Baltimore's shipping channel has been blocked since a fully loaded container ship lost power and collided with a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge last Tuesday, killing six road workers and causing the highway bridge to tumble into the Patapsco River.

A recovery team led by the US Coast Guard and the state of Maryland aims to quickly reopen the port, the largest in the US, for "roll-on, roll-off" vehicle imports and exports of farm and construction equipment.

But first, it must free the cargo vessel, Dali, stuck under steel bridge debris with 4,000 containers and a 21-member crew stranded aboard since the accident.

To illustrate the task ahead, officials said recovery workers needed 10 hours to cut free and remove a 200-ton piece of debris - what they called "a relatively small lift."

"We're talking about something that is almost the size of the Statue of Liberty," Governor Wes Moore told a news conference. "The scale of this project, to be clear, is enormous. And even the smallest (tasks) are huge."

Beneath the surface, the job is even more complicated than originally imagined, said US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, as the twisted steel is obscured by murky waters darkened by the volume of debris.

"These girders are essentially tangled together, intertwined, making it very difficult to figure out where you need to potentially cut so that we can make that into more manageable sizes to lift them from the water," Gilreath told the same news conference.

Officials declined to estimate how long it would take to clear the harbor.

Limited ship traffic resumed for the first time on Monday after recovery teams opened a temporary channel with a controlling depth of 11 feet (3.35 meters) on the northbound side of the wreckage.

The first vessel to transit the channel was a tugboat pushing a barge supplying jet fuel to the US Department of Defense, the Coast Guard said on Facebook, posting video of the barge sliding beneath a truncated section of bridge that is still standing.

A second temporary channel on the southbound side with a depth of 15 to 16 feet (4.6 to 4.9 meters) would open "in the coming days," Moore said.

Once debris is cleared, a third channel with a depth of 20 to 25 feet (6.1 to 7.6 meters) would allow almost all tug and barge traffic in and out of the port, Gilreath said.

US President Joe Biden will get a first-hand look at the recovery on Friday when he travels to Baltimore, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The Biden administration has helped secure barges and a crane along with an early influx of money and was working with Congress to ensure the federal government pays to rebuild the bridge.

Reuters
 

World News

Baltimore

Bridge

Maryland

Collapse

Vessels

Port

LBCI Next
Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July
Australia tries to confirm death of citizen in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-29

US provides Maryland $60 million to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Part of Baltimore's Bridge collapses after report of ship impact

LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims

LBCI
World News
2024-03-27

Divers to search for six presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:56

Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More