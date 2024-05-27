News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cyclone Remal snaps power links to millions in India and Bangladesh
World News
2024-05-27 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Cyclone Remal snaps power links to millions in India and Bangladesh
Strong gales and heavy rain brought by cyclone Remal lashed the coastlines of India and Bangladesh on Monday, killing at least four people and cutting electricity supply to millions before losing intensity.
The year's first cyclone in the region is the latest of the frequent storms that have pounded the low-lying coasts of the South Asian neighbors in recent years, as climate change drives up surface temperatures at sea.
Fierce winds snapped power lines, uprooted poles and trees, and snatched the roofs off some tin and thatched houses while the rain and high tides damaged some embankments and flooded coastal areas.
"We have had no electricity since night, my mobile battery will run out anytime," said Rahat Raja, a resident of Bangladesh's coastal district of Satkhira. "By Allah's grace, the cyclone was not as violent as we thought."
Nearly 3 million people in Bangladesh were without electricity, officials of its power ministry said.
Both nations moved nearly a million people to storm shelters, about 800,000 of them in Bangladesh, and roughly 110,000 in India, authorities said.
Two people were killed in Bangladesh as they headed to cyclone shelters at the 11th hour, said disaster management chief Mijanur Rahman.
"People are usually very reluctant to leave their livestock and homes to go to cyclone shelters," he said. "They wait until the last minute when it is often too late."
Authorities will need more time to gauge the full extent of losses, he added.
It began making landfall in India at about 9 pm, a process that ran for about five hours, weather officials added, before weakening into a cyclone on Monday morning.
Now it is expected to move northeast and weaken further, bringing more rain to states there, they added, as winds and rains eased.
One person was crushed to death by falling concrete in the state capital of Kolkata, authorities said, while a woman died when a mud home collapsed on the island of Mousuni in the Sundarbans delta.
High tides breached some protective river embankments in the area, home to some of the world's largest mangrove forests, which is shared by India and Bangladesh.
Rain flooded roads and disrupted travel in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, where authorities gearing for the storm set up nearly 8,000 cyclone shelters and drafted in 78,000 volunteers.
India's navy put ships, aircraft, divers, and medical supplies on standby for rescue operations.
Though early warnings and timely evacuation helped avert major casualties, the storm took a heavy toll of utilities in both countries.
Bangladesh shut down electricity supply to many areas in advance to avoid accidents, while many coastal towns were left in the dark as fallen trees and snapped electricity lines disrupted supply, power ministry officials said.
Reports of at least 356 uprooted electricity poles and damage to scores of transformers flowed in early during the storm's landfall in India, said Arup Biswas, the power minister in its state of West Bengal.
Kolkata resumed flights on Monday after more than 50 were cancelled on Sunday, when the storm forced suspension of operations, while suburban train services were also restored.
Rains brought by the storm flooded many streets, television images showed, with reports of wall collapses and at least 52 fallen trees, some of them blocking roads.
Bangladesh suspended operations in its ports of Mongla and nearby Chittagong.
Reuters
World News
Cyclone
Remal
India
Bangladesh
Power
Landfall
Tides
Rain
Next
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
Spain to ask EU partners to back ICJ's decision over Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-29
Russian missile attacks damage Ukrainian power facilities
World News
2024-03-29
Russian missile attacks damage Ukrainian power facilities
0
World News
2024-03-24
Ukraine boosts power imports after Russian attack
World News
2024-03-24
Ukraine boosts power imports after Russian attack
0
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
0
World News
2024-03-17
Ukraine drones attack refinery, target Moscow, disrupt power
World News
2024-03-17
Ukraine drones attack refinery, target Moscow, disrupt power
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu
0
World News
04:23
Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package
World News
04:23
Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package
0
World News
04:07
Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan
World News
04:07
Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan
0
World News
03:36
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
World News
03:36
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-12
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Variety and Tech
2024-03-12
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
0
World News
2024-04-27
Russia targets Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Energy Minister says
World News
2024-04-27
Russia targets Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Energy Minister says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More