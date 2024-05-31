News
Nurse in New York fired after calling Israel's war in Gaza 'genocide'
World News
2024-05-31 | 00:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nurse in New York fired after calling Israel's war in Gaza 'genocide'
A New York City hospital fired a Palestinian American Muslim nurse after she called Israel's war in Gaza a "genocide" during an acceptance speech for an award for her work with bereaved mothers who lost their children during pregnancy and childbirth.
A spokesperson of the hospital, NYU Langone Health, said on Thursday that labor and delivery nurse Hesen Jabr had previously been warned not to bring her views "on this divisive and charged issue into the workplace."
Jabr posted on Instagram that she was awarded on May 7, when she made her remarks, adding that she was handed a termination letter later in the month.
In a portion of her acceptance speech, she spoke about mothers who had lost babies during the war in Gaza, saying the award was "deeply personal" to her.
"It pains me to see the women from my country going through unimaginable losses themselves during the current genocide in Gaza," Jabr said in the video of her speech that she posted online.
The hospital's spokesperson in an email said Jabr had been warned in December, "following a previous incident, not to bring her views on this divisive and charged issue into the workplace.
"She instead chose not to heed that at a recent employee recognition event that was widely attended by her colleagues, some of whom were upset after her comments," the spokesperson said without providing details about the earlier incident.
"As a result, Jabr is no longer an NYU Langone employee."
Reuters
World News
Nurse
New York
Muslim
Israel
War
Gaza
Genocide
Hospital
US State Department official resigns, says US report on Gaza's war inaccurate
Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime
