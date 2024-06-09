News
Philippines affirms security independence amid South China Sea tension
World News
2024-06-09 | 00:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philippines affirms security independence amid South China Sea tension
The Philippines will continue to maintain and supply its outposts in the South China Sea without seeking permission from any other country, the country's national security adviser said.
The Philippines national security council said on Saturday it reaffirmed its commitment to uphold its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Second Thomas Shoal.
"Our operations are conducted within our own territorial waters and exclusive economic zone, and we will not be deterred by foreign interference or intimidation," said National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano.
The Philippine agency issued a statement in response to China's suggestion that the Philippines must first notify Beijing over access.
China's foreign ministry said on Friday it will allow the Philippines to deliver supplies and evacuate personnel if Manila notifies Beijing in advance.
Ano described such suggestions as "absurd, nonsense, and unacceptable."
He added: "We do not and will never need China's approval for any of our activities therein."
But the Philippines remains open to dialogue and peaceful negotiations to resolve disputes in the entire South China Sea, the council said.
Reuters
World News
Philippines
Security
Independence
South China Sea
