Blast heard in Kyiv region after missile warning
World News
2024-06-14 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blast heard in Kyiv region after missile warning
An explosion rang out across the region outside the Ukrainian capital on Friday, a Reuters witness said, following an air raid siren and warnings by the military of a possible Russian missile attack.
"Air defense forces are working in Kyiv region. Stay in your shelters! The missile danger continues," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
It was unclear if the explosion indicated air defenses had shot down a target. Public broadcaster Suspilne cited local residents saying they had heard explosions in the western region of Khmelnytskyi.
After the air raid siren sounded, the Air Force said long-range missiles had been fired at Khmelnytskyi region and told Kyiv residents to take cover. The military then declared the air raid alert over, but there was no further official information.
Reuters
World News
Explosion
Blast
Kyiv
Ukraine
Russia
Missile
