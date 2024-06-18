Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine

2024-06-18 | 00:55
Putin says North Korea &#39;firmly supporting&#39; Russia operations in Ukraine
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed Russia's full backing to ally North Korea in an article in the latter's state media, as he highlighted how Pyongyang is "firmly supporting" Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate that the DPRK (North Korea) is firmly supporting the special military operations of Russia being conducted in Ukraine," Putin wrote in an article reposted by state outlet KCNA shortly ahead of a rare visit by Russia's leader to Pyongyang, adding the two countries were expanding their "reciprocal and equal cooperation."

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba

