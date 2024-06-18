Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed Russia's full backing to ally North Korea in an article in the latter's state media, as he highlighted how Pyongyang is "firmly supporting" Moscow's war in Ukraine.



"We highly appreciate that the DPRK (North Korea) is firmly supporting the special military operations of Russia being conducted in Ukraine," Putin wrote in an article reposted by state outlet KCNA shortly ahead of a rare visit by Russia's leader to Pyongyang, adding the two countries were expanding their "reciprocal and equal cooperation."



AFP