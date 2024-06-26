News
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
World News
2024-06-26 | 01:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
Russia said on Tuesday it was banning access inside Russia to the broadcasts of 81 different media outlets from the European Union including Agence France-Presse and Politico in retaliation for a similar EU ban on several Russian media outlets.
The European Union said in May it was suspending the distribution of what it described as four "Kremlin-linked propaganda networks," stripping them of their broadcasting rights in the bloc.
It said at the time that the ban applied to Voice of Europe, to the RIA news agency, and to the Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspapers.
The Russian Foreign Ministry hit back on Tuesday, releasing a list of 81 media outlets from 25 EU member states, as well as pan-European outlets, whose broadcasts it said would no longer be available on Russian territory.
It accused the outlets of "systematically distributing inaccurate information" about what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
France's Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency, Austria's ORF state TV company, Ireland's RTE broadcaster, digital outlet Politico, and Spain's EFE news agency were among the outlets affected by the move, along with many other national broadcasters and newspapers.
"The Russian Federation has repeatedly warned at various levels that politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unjustified bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unanswered," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"In spite of this, Brussels and the capitals of the bloc's countries preferred to follow the path of escalation, forcing Moscow to adopt mirror and proportional countermeasures."
It said it would review its ban if the EU lifted its restrictions on RIA, Izvestia, and the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, all of which it described as Russian media outlets.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma lower house of parliament, said in May that the EU move had shown that the West refused to accept any alternative point of view and was destroying freedom of speech.
Reuters
World News
Russia
European Union
Media
Ban
Agence France-Presse
Politico
Kremlin
