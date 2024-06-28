US discusses release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says

The United States is discussing with Israel the release of a shipment of 500-pound bombs that was suspended in May over worries about the military operation in Rafah, a US official said on Thursday.



The matter was discussed this week during a visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the official said.



Axios, citing a US and an Israeli official, earlier said the United States was preparing to deliver the bombs.



Top aides to President Joe Biden told Gallant that Washington was maintaining a pause on a shipment of heavy bombs for Israel while the issue is under review, a senior US official said on Wednesday.



Biden paused the single shipment in May over concerns they could cause more Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza.



Reuters