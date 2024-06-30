Death toll rises to 7 after storms lash France, Switzerland

2024-06-30
Death toll rises to 7 after storms lash France, Switzerland
Death toll rises to 7 after storms lash France, Switzerland

At least seven people have died after violent storms and torrential rain lashed France and Switzerland this weekend, authorities said on Sunday.

In Switzerland, authorities discovered two more bodies on Sunday, bringing the toll to four, according to police, while in France, the bad weather killed three in the north-east of the country.

AFP

