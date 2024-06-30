News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death toll rises to 7 after storms lash France, Switzerland
World News
2024-06-30 | 09:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll rises to 7 after storms lash France, Switzerland
At least seven people have died after violent storms and torrential rain lashed France and Switzerland this weekend, authorities said on Sunday.
In Switzerland, authorities discovered two more bodies on Sunday, bringing the toll to four, according to police, while in France, the bad weather killed three in the north-east of the country.
AFP
World News
Death Toll
Storms
Switzerland
France
Next
Suspected suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Nigeria, authorities affirm
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877
0
World News
01:43
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
World News
01:43
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:50
Hungary's Orban moves to form new EU parliament group
World News
04:50
Hungary's Orban moves to form new EU parliament group
0
World News
04:35
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says
World News
04:35
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says
0
World News
03:21
President Ghazouani leads Mauritania Presidential elections
World News
03:21
President Ghazouani leads Mauritania Presidential elections
0
World News
01:43
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
World News
01:43
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-01
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
Lebanon News
2024-05-01
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
0
Middle East News
2024-04-28
Dubai ruler approves new $35 billion airport terminal
Middle East News
2024-04-28
Dubai ruler approves new $35 billion airport terminal
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
2
Lebanon News
03:03
FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions
Lebanon News
03:03
FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions
3
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
4
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
8
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More