French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections

A broad left-wing coalition was leading a tight French legislative election Sunday, ahead of both President Emmanuel Macron's centrists and the far right with no group winning an absolute majority, projections showed.



The New Popular Front (NFP) alliance was on course to have 172-215 MPs with Macron's alliance on 150-180 seats and the far-right National Rally (RN) on 115-155, a much lower than expected score after it won the June 30 first round of voting, projections by four leading polling firms said.



AFP