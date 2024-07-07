News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
World News
2024-07-07 | 15:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
A broad left-wing coalition was leading a tight French legislative election Sunday, ahead of both President Emmanuel Macron's centrists and the far right with no group winning an absolute majority, projections showed.
The New Popular Front (NFP) alliance was on course to have 172-215 MPs with Macron's alliance on 150-180 seats and the far-right National Rally (RN) on 115-155, a much lower than expected score after it won the June 30 first round of voting, projections by four leading polling firms said.
AFP
World News
France
Left
Emmanuel Macron
Election
Next
Russian defense ministry: Iskanders destroy two Patriot launchers in Ukraine
Polls open in second round of French parliament vote
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:04
Far-right seeks to gain power in France's parliamentary election
World News
00:04
Far-right seeks to gain power in France's parliamentary election
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-06
France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-06
France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
The French Legislative Elections: The Left-Wing Alliance's Surge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
The French Legislative Elections: The Left-Wing Alliance's Surge
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:42
'Our victory has only been delayed': French far right's Marine Le Pen
World News
15:42
'Our victory has only been delayed': French far right's Marine Le Pen
0
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
0
World News
15:25
French far-right chief Bardella slams 'alliance of dishonor' after election upset
World News
15:25
French far-right chief Bardella slams 'alliance of dishonor' after election upset
0
World News
15:18
French leftist figurehead Melenchon says PM should resign
World News
15:18
French leftist figurehead Melenchon says PM should resign
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-19
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-19
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04
Netanyahu's biggest coalition partner backs prospective Gaza hostage deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04
Netanyahu's biggest coalition partner backs prospective Gaza hostage deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
4
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
5
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
6
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More