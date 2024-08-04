Russia says captured another eastern Ukraine village

2024-08-04 | 06:41
Russia says captured another eastern Ukraine village
Russia says captured another eastern Ukraine village

Russia said Sunday its armed forces seized the village of Novoselivka Persha in eastern Ukraine, the latest in a string of frontline advances Moscow has claimed in recent weeks.

Russia's defense ministry said forces had "liberated the settlement of Novoselivka Persha" that lies in the Donetsk region where its troops have been on the offensive.

