Bangladesh Parliament dissolved: President's Office

2024-08-06 | 05:40
Bangladesh Parliament dissolved: President&#39;s Office
Bangladesh Parliament dissolved: President's Office

Bangladesh's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following violent protests demanding her ouster.

The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict program" would be launched if their deadline is not met.


Reuters

