Yunus says Bangladesh celebrating 'second independence'

2024-08-08 | 05:02
Yunus says Bangladesh celebrating 'second independence'
Yunus says Bangladesh celebrating 'second independence'

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus on Thursday paid tribute to those killed in Bangladesh's deadly protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government, saying their sacrifices had brought the nation a "second independence."

"Today is a glorious day for us," he told reporters at the airport in Dhaka shortly after returning to the country to lead a caretaker government. "Bangladesh has created a new victory day. Bangladesh has got a second independence."

