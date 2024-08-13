News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IOM: Tens of thousands in Sudan risk death if world does not step up response
World News
2024-08-13 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IOM: Tens of thousands in Sudan risk death if world does not step up response
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged countries to step up their donations in response to the world's largest displacement crisis in Sudan, warning on Tuesday that inaction could cost tens of thousands of lives.
The IOM has received just 21% of the support it needs to provide crucial aid to the Sudanese, already plagued by conflict and now facing hunger, disease and floods, Mohamed Refaat, who leads the IOM's Sudan mission, told a briefing.
"The international community is not doing enough," Refaat said.
"Without an immediate massive and coordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months," he added.
Some one in five people have been displaced in Sudan, with 10.7 million people internally displaced and 2.3 million having fled across borders, according to the IOM.
Reuters
World News
IOM
Sudan
Risk
Death
Response
War
Next
Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll
UK PM to Iran's Pezeshkian: War is not in anyone's interest
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-16
IOM: More than 10 million people displaced by Sudan war
World News
2024-07-16
IOM: More than 10 million people displaced by Sudan war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Gaza war death toll reaches 39,929: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Gaza war death toll reaches 39,929: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
02:18
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
Middle East News
02:18
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-10
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-10
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:27
Russia states it 'foiled' new Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region
World News
08:27
Russia states it 'foiled' new Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region
0
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll
0
World News
05:25
UK PM to Iran's Pezeshkian: War is not in anyone's interest
World News
05:25
UK PM to Iran's Pezeshkian: War is not in anyone's interest
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:18
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
Middle East News
02:18
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
0
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:06
Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region
Lebanon News
17:06
Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region
2
Lebanon News
17:58
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
Lebanon News
17:58
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
4
Lebanon News
13:49
Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation
Lebanon News
13:49
Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
7
Lebanon News
15:47
Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:47
Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More