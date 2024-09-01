Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

2024-09-01 | 00:07
Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

Ukraine launched sustained drone attacks targeting power and refinery plants in the neighboring Moscow and Tver regions, Russian officials and media reported on Sunday, with tens of drones destroyed also across other parts of the country.

The Baza Telegram news channel, which is close to Russia's security services, said loud blasts were heard near the Konakovo Power Station in the Tver region, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia.

Tver Governor Igor Rudenya said five drones were destroyed over his region northwest of the capital. He did not mention possible damage.

A Ukraine-launched drone was destroyed near the Moscow Oil Refinery, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. There was no damage or threat to the refinery's production process, he said.

The refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, is in southeastern Moscow, according to information on Gazprom Neft's website.

Ukraine also attempted to strike the Kashira Power Plant in the Moscow region with three drones, Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the Kashira city district, said on Telegram. There was no fire, damage, or casualties as a result of the attack, he said.

"Electricity is being supplied without problems," Shuvalov posted on the Telegram messaging app.

At least nine drones were destroyed in Moscow and in the surrounding region, Sobyanin posted on Telegram.

Some 26 Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the border region of Bryansk in Russia's southwest, the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Telegram.

More than ten drones were destroyed over the Voronezh region, and several were downed over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan, and Tula regions, governors of the regions said in posts on Telegram.

There were no injuries or damage as a result of any of the attacks, according to preliminary information. Russia rarely discloses the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukraine's air attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Reuters

