Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement

2024-09-04 | 14:27
Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement
Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement

Four people were killed and nine wounded in a school shooting in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

"Four dead. An additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries. Suspect in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been 'neutralized' are inaccurate," the bureau said in a social media post.

AFP
 

