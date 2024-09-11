White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'

2024-09-11
White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'

The United States is "turning the page on inflation," the White House said Wednesday after consumer inflation data pointed to a larger-than-expected slowdown in the headline rate last month.

"Today's report shows that we are turning the page on inflation, which has fallen to 2.5 percent, close to the level the month before the pandemic started," White House National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said.

AFP

