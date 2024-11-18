News
China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia
World News
2024-11-18 | 02:43
China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia
China reiterated calls Monday for a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine after Washington cleared Kyiv to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia.
"The most urgent thing is to promote the cooling down of the situation as soon as possible," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing about the US decision, calling for "an early ceasefire and a political solution."
AFP
World News
China
Peace
Ukraine
Russia
War
