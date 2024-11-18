China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia

2024-11-18 | 02:43
China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia
China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia

China reiterated calls Monday for a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine after Washington cleared Kyiv to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia.

"The most urgent thing is to promote the cooling down of the situation as soon as possible," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing about the US decision, calling for "an early ceasefire and a political solution."

AFP

World News

China

Peace

Ukraine

Russia

War

