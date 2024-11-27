Turkey welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon, hopes for its permanence

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Wednesday that Ankara welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah and hopes it will be permanent.



The ministry also urged the international community to pressure Israel to implement the ceasefire fully.



In a statement, the ministry emphasized the necessity for the international community to pressure Israel to comply fully with the ceasefire and to provide compensation for the damages caused to Lebanon.



It also affirmed Turkey's readiness to support peace efforts in Lebanon.



Furthermore, the ministry called for a ceasefire in Gaza to be declared as soon as possible to ensure lasting peace and regional stability.



Reuters