Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada

2024-11-28 | 15:29
Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada
2min
Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he hoped President-elect Donald Trump would rethink his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, saying it could "screw up" relationships with close allies.

"I hope he rethinks it. I think it's a counterproductive thing to do," Biden told reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he is spending the Thanksgiving Day holiday with his family.

"We have an unusual situation in America - we're surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and two allies: Mexico and Canada. And the last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships."

Trump on Monday said he would impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs and migrants crossing the border, in a move that would appear to violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade deal.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she did not specifically discuss tariffs in a call she held with Trump on Wednesday, adding the two had agreed there would be good relations between the two nations.


Reuters

