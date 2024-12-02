Trump cautions 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday warned Gaza militants of massive repercussions if hostages are not released by the time he takes office.



"If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.



AFP