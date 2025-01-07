'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency

World News
2025-01-07 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;History will judge&#39; Jean-Marie Le Pen&#39;s role in France: Presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency

French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, who died on Tuesday aged 96, was "a historic figure", the Elysee said, adding that President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to his family.

Le Pen, who co-founded what is now the National Rally party, was a "historic figure of the far right", the Elysee said in a terse statement, adding that "history will judge" his role in France's political life.


AFP
 

World News

History

Judge

Jean-Marie Le Pen

Role

France

Presidency

LBCI Next
Canada's Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting
Trump says reporting on changes to his tariff policy is wrong
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-29

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

France's Macron to address nation Thursday evening: Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles

LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Kremlin says will judge Trump presidency on 'concrete steps'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:09

Trump says plans to rename Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America'

LBCI
World News
10:50

US determines Sudan's RSF committed genocide, imposes sanctions on leader

LBCI
World News
08:53

Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island

LBCI
World News
07:23

French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen dies: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

LBCI sources: FPM will not align its vote with or against Amal-Hezbollah duo

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More