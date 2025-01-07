French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, who died on Tuesday aged 96, was "a historic figure", the Elysee said, adding that President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to his family.



Le Pen, who co-founded what is now the National Rally party, was a "historic figure of the far right", the Elysee said in a terse statement, adding that "history will judge" his role in France's political life.





AFP