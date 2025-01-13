News
Los Angeles fires death toll rises to 24
World News
2025-01-13 | 00:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Los Angeles fires death toll rises to 24
The number of people confirmed dead in fires that are burning through the U.S. city of Los Angeles rose to 24 on Sunday, authorities said.
The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner published a list of fatalities without giving details of any identities. Eight of the dead were found in the Palisades Fire Zone and 16 in the Eaton Fire Zone, the document said.
AFP
World News
Los Angeles
Fire
Death Toll
