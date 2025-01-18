News
Russian attack kills four in Kyiv
World News
2025-01-18 | 00:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian attack kills four in Kyiv
A Russian attack has killed four people in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the city's military administration said Saturday.
"We already have four dead in Shevchenkivsky district," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram hours after the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of a "ballistic missile threat" against the capital.
AFP
World News
Russia
Attack
Kyiv
Ukraine
War
