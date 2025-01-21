China says reinstatement of Cuba on terror list shows US 'bullying'

China said Tuesday that newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's reinstatement of Cuba to a list of state sponsors of terrorism was a demonstration of U.S. "bullying."



Washington's repeated use of the list "runs counter to facts... (and) fully reveals the hegemonic, high-handed and bullying face of the United States," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.



AFP