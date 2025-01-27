Colombia imposes 25% tariffs on US imports after Trump sanctions: President

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday announced 25% tariffs on U.S. imports, in a tit-for-tat move after U.S. President Donald Trump hiked taxes on Colombian goods and sanctioned the country's leaders after Petro refused to accept migrant deportation flights.



Writing on X, Petro initially said he would impose 50% tariffs on U.S. goods, but later deleted the post and announced that he had instructed his minister for external trade "to raise tariffs on imports from the US to 25%."



AFP