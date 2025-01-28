News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war
World News
28-01-2025 | 15:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Vladimir Putin was "afraid" of negotiations on ending the Ukraine war after the Russian president ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.
"Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war," Zelenskyy posted on X.
AFP
World News
Putin
'afraid'
negotiations
ending
Ukraine
Next
Russia's army says captured village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region
Pakistan parliament outlaws disinformation with 3-year jail term
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-19
Ukraine may have to 'outlast' Putin to achieve goals, Zelenskyy says
World News
2024-11-19
Ukraine may have to 'outlast' Putin to achieve goals, Zelenskyy says
0
World News
2025-01-24
Zelenskyy says Putin trying to 'manipulate' Trump
World News
2025-01-24
Zelenskyy says Putin trying to 'manipulate' Trump
0
World News
2025-01-24
Putin says 'Ukraine crisis' might not have happened were Trump President
World News
2025-01-24
Putin says 'Ukraine crisis' might not have happened were Trump President
0
World News
2025-01-20
Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for 'lasting peace'
World News
2025-01-20
Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for 'lasting peace'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:50
UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo
World News
15:50
UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo
0
World News
15:02
US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine: Axios
World News
15:02
US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine: Axios
0
World News
14:52
EU warns DR Congo embassy attacks 'unacceptable'
World News
14:52
EU warns DR Congo embassy attacks 'unacceptable'
0
World News
14:00
Trump has power to fire 'anyone' in administration, says White House
World News
14:00
Trump has power to fire 'anyone' in administration, says White House
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
0
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Qatar delegation to visit Syria Sunday: Qatari diplomat
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Qatar delegation to visit Syria Sunday: Qatari diplomat
0
World News
2025-01-09
Italy PM says US won't forcefully take Greenland
World News
2025-01-09
Italy PM says US won't forcefully take Greenland
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
3
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
4
Lebanon News
13:33
Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:33
Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
6
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
7
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's financial downfall: Finance Ministry's decades of mismanagement and its cost to the nation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's financial downfall: Finance Ministry's decades of mismanagement and its cost to the nation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More