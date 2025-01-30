WHO cites reports saying 45 dead in Congo fighting, warns of disease risks

30-01-2025 | 11:49
WHO cites reports saying 45 dead in Congo fighting, warns of disease risks
WHO cites reports saying 45 dead in Congo fighting, warns of disease risks

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that over 2,000 people have been wounded by fighting in and around Congo's city of Goma and 45 people have died, citing unnamed reports.

"There are reports of 2,029 wounded in health facilities and other points of care, and 45 dead across 3 health zones in North Kivu," the U.N. health agency said in a statement.

It also warned that displacement had increased the risk of the spread of diseases like mpox, cholera and measles.


Reuters
 

