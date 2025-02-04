Six killed in strike by Sudan's RSF on hospital in Khartoum: Health ministry

04-02-2025 | 08:42
Six killed in strike by Sudan&#39;s RSF on hospital in Khartoum: Health ministry
Six killed in strike by Sudan's RSF on hospital in Khartoum: Health ministry

Six people were killed and 38 injured in a strike by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a hospital in Omdurman, the health ministry in Khartoum province said Tuesday.


