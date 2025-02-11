On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would slap 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports starting March 12, stepping up a long-promised trade war despite warnings from Europe and China.



"I have determined that steel articles imports from these countries threaten to impair the national security, and I have decided that it is necessary to terminate these arrangements as of March 12, 2025," Trump said in an executive order. He issued a separate order concerning aluminum imports.



AFP