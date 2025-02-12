Zelenskyy had phone call with Trump: Ukraine presidency says

12-02-2025 | 12:51
Zelenskyy had phone call with Trump: Ukraine presidency says
Zelenskyy had phone call with Trump: Ukraine presidency says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone call with Donald Trump on Wednesday, the presidency in Kyiv said, shortly after the U.S. president said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The presidency told reporters that the call lasted approximately one hour. Trump had earlier said he would call Zelenskyy after speaking with Putin.

US President Trump says another detainee will be released Wednesday
Trump meets Jordan's king amid tensions over Gaza plan
